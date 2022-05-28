Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $167.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a 1-year low of $145.51 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.09 and its 200-day moving average is $222.55.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 83.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.