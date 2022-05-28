Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.