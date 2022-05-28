Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Update

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the April 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,858,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAUG traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 268,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Tauriga Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray.

