Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.42.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $108.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.23. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $26.99.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

