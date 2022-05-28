TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Up 75.0% in May

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBSA. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 307,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TB SA Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

