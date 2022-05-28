TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $67.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. 1,149,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,555. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. TC Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 664.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 40.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after buying an additional 182,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,910,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,887,000 after buying an additional 374,710 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after buying an additional 22,507,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

