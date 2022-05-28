TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,555. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TC Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 168,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after acquiring an additional 358,983 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 195.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 50.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.