TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$73.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get TC Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Fareen Sunderji sold 400 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Gloria L. Hartl sold 9,385 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.74, for a total value of C$692,028.31. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,684 shares of company stock worth $533,840 and sold 125,457 shares worth $8,933,289.

TRP stock traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,410. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.37. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$57.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.39. The firm has a market cap of C$71.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.85%.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.