TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCVA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. TCV Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in TCV Acquisition by 87.4% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,811,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,326 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of TCV Acquisition by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,218,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,470,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TCV Acquisition by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 899,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 270,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,811,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.