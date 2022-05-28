Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$535,000.00 in Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.50, for a total value of C$535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,177,000.

Robin Sheremeta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 24th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$530,000.00.
  • On Thursday, May 19th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total value of C$520,000.00.

TECK.A traded up C$1.65 on Friday, hitting C$57.00. 3,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.22. The firm has a market cap of C$30.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$28.70 and a one year high of C$62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

