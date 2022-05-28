Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

TDOC stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

