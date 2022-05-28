Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Telefónica has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.57) to €4.10 ($4.36) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €4.68 ($4.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 649,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,325,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 1,423.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,843,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,361 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,632 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

