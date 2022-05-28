Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

TRNO opened at $61.97 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

