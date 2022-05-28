TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Short Interest Down 36.0% in May

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TGVC opened at $9.92 on Friday. TG Venture Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGVC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,891,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

