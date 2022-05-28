The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BNS opened at $67.06 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

