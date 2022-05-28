The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.45.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

