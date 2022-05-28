The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,840,000 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the April 30th total of 7,280,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of CG stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

