The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Clorox stock opened at $148.71 on Friday. Clorox has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

