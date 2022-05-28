The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.29.
KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,493,409. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $280.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
