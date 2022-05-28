The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 77.4% in May

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period.

Shares of GCV opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

