The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. GAP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that GAP will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC grew its stake in GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

