The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,018,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Graystone stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 513,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,366. Graystone has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Graystone

The Graystone Company, Inc engages in Bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in selling and hosting Bitcoin mining equipment to 3rd parties. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

