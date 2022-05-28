The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ INTG opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

