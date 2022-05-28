The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.77.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.55. 1,303,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.