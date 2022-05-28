The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE:PGR opened at $120.34 on Friday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after buying an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

