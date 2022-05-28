The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,583 shares of company stock worth $216,870 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 33.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 5.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 15.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RealReal during the first quarter worth $97,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $308.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.45. RealReal has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

