The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $276.35 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

