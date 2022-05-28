The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund (Get Rating)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.