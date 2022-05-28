The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Update

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 77.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

