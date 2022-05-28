TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 757,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 19.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.14 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($2.19). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.50) EPS. Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,306,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 466,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 820,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 90.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,344,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

