TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 757,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 19.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.14 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.09.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($2.19). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.50) EPS. Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -10.27 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,306,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 466,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 820,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 90.2% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,344,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.
About TherapeuticsMD (Get Rating)
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
