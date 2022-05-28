TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 757,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 19.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.14 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($5.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($2.19). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.50) EPS. Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -10.27 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

