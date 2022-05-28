Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $655.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,531 shares of company stock worth $16,194,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.2% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 65,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after buying an additional 25,180 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $572.35 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $563.04 and a 200-day moving average of $587.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

