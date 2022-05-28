TheStreet Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) to D+

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

GAP stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. GAP has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $35.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in GAP by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GAP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

