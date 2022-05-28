TheStreet Lowers Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) to D

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tucows in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
TCX opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.38 million, a P/E ratio of -306.17 and a beta of 0.75. Tucows has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Tucows Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
