TheStreet Lowers Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) to D

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tucows in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tucows alerts:

TCX opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.38 million, a P/E ratio of -306.17 and a beta of 0.75. Tucows has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tucows by 135.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tucows by 429.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tucows in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Tucows in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tucows by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.