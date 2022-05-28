THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THKLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of THK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get THK alerts:

OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.17. THK has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.