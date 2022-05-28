Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $15.53 on Friday. Thule Group AB has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THUPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Danske upgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

