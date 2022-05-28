Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the April 30th total of 167,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tian Ruixiang by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tian Ruixiang during the third quarter worth $154,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIRX stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. Tian Ruixiang has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

