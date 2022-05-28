Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the April 30th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:TIRX opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. Tian Ruixiang has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIRX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tian Ruixiang by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

