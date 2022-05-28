Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $566.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) to post sales of $566.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $565.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.90 million. Titan International reported sales of $438.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.33 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

TWI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

NYSE TWI opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Titan International has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 730,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Titan International by 848.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 408,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 341,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 258,462 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

