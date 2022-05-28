Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price target on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.65. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.