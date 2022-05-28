Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tivity Health by 336.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after buying an additional 2,700,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tivity Health by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 288,972 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TVTY remained flat at $$32.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 75.94%. The company had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

