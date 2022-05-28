Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $118.96 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.
