Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,700 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPZEF shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Shares of TPZEF opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

