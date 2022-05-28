Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Nomura raised Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

TRYIY opened at $10.43 on Friday. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.