TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 554,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TORM by 46.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TORM in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TORM in the first quarter valued at $103,000.
NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.35 and a beta of -276.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. TORM has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMD. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities began coverage on TORM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
TORM Company Profile (Get Rating)
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TORM (TRMD)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.