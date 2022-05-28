TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 554,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TORM by 46.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TORM in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TORM in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TORM in the first quarter valued at $103,000.

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.35 and a beta of -276.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. TORM has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TORM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMD. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities began coverage on TORM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

