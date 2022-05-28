Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
TSEM stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. 802,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,303. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
About Tower Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
