Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

TSEM stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. 802,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,303. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.45 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

