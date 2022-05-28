Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 292 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 307 ($3.86) to GBX 292 ($3.67) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TNLIF. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.37) to GBX 319 ($4.01) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($3.90) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.25.
OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trainline (TNLIF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.