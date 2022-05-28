Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will announce $51.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Transcat reported sales of $47.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $219.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $221.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.91. Transcat has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Transcat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.