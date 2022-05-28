TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Down 46.6% in May

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the April 30th total of 46,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of RNAZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 58,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. TransCode Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.00.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNAZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

