TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Down 46.6% in May

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the April 30th total of 46,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of RNAZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 58,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. TransCode Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.00.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.
