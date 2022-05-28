TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the April 30th total of 46,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of TransCode Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 58,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,971. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. TransCode Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.00.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

