TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $963.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) to announce $963.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $971.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $954.76 million. TransUnion posted sales of $774.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Shares of TRU opened at $88.24 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TransUnion by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

